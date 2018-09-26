Fife rail services delayed after train his ‘obstruction’ on line

ScotRail is trying to get services back on time after delays due to a train hitting an obstruction on the track in Fife.

The 7.09am from Dundee to Edinburgh hit the object early this morning, causing a backlog of delays for commuters through the busy morning rush hour services.

The incident appears to have happened near Leuchars, and ScotRail have bene contacted for comment.

More to follow.

