ScotRail says services through Fife are getting back on track after delays due to a train hitting an obstruction on the track.

The 7.09am from Dundee to Edinburgh wa listed as delayed, causing a backlog of delays for commuters through the busy morning rush hour services.

It is understood an Aberdeen to Edinburgh train hit an object but no damage was done.

