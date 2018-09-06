Fife rail services hit by signal fault

Trains through Fife were disrupted this afternoon after a signalling fault near Kirkcaldy halted services.

ScotRail says that it was unable to run trains between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy due to the problems.

This meant that services through the Kingdom from Edinburgh were affected.

READ MORE: ScotRail says new Fife trains will be delayed until next year

However, the rail operator said that services are returning to normal after the issue was resolved.

It is not known if there are any knock-on effects expected as services resume.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress