Fife railway station ‘among worst in Scotland’

A Fife railway station has been branded one of the worst in Scotland when it comes to late trains.

New figures from ScotRail have shown that the percentage of trains alighting within 5 minutes of their scheduled arrival time in Fife has dipped again with Markinch amongst the worst performing stations in Scotland.

Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP Liz Smith called in parliament for better rail services in the Kingdom where there have been issues with over-crowding, misleading gantry signs and heavily delayed services. According to the statistics, performance dropped at four stations; Cowdenbeath, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Markinch.

Only 66.7% of trains stopping in Markinch arrive within 5 minutes of their scheduled time with only Arbroath performing worse in Scotland.

Liz Smith MSP said: “ScotRail and the Scottish Government have promised to improve services in Fife but things appear to be moving in the opposite direction.

“For only two thirds of services passing through Markinch to arrive within five minutes of their scheduled time is shocking and ScotRail must explain why performance is so poor at this station.

“Last month commuters were promised more seats, greater reliability and a better service but there is precious little to suggest this is happening following these disappointing set of results.

“Fife is a major commuter hub and people across the region rely on the railways and this simply isn’t possible if arrival times don’t match the schedule. People in Fife deserve more from their railways and it is high time they received it.”