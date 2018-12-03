Fife rapist caused child victim to be put into mental institution

A child rapist from Fife who cruelly saw one of his female victims committed to a mental institution after she reported his offending decades ago was jailed for 10 years.

David Scott (65) inflicted an appalling catalogue of sexual abuse on two girls more than 30 years ago but was finally brought to justice when a jury convicted of five charges of abuse and rape last month.

Scott’s first victim was only 11 years old when she complained about his abusive behaviour and ended up in a unit for mentally disturbed teenagers as a result.

In order to be released from the unit the girl had to take back her complaints against Scott and say sorry to her abuser.

A judge condemned “the cruelty” involved in Scott “standing by and seeing a young girl committed to a mental institution”.

Lord Boyd of Duncansby said both victims made accusations of sexual abuse against Scott at the time but added that the way their complaints were handled did no credit to those involved.

He said of one girl: “When at the age of 11 she complained......not only was she not believed but she was admitted to a unit for mentally disturbed teenagers.”

The judge told Scott: “In order to get discharged she had to withdraw the allegations and apologise to you.”

Lord Boyd told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You were unanimously convicted of five charges of rape and sexual abuse against two girls in the 1980s.”

“You gave evidence on your own behalf and you were unable to persuade any of the jurors of your innocence,” he said.

Lord Boyd said it was quite apparent that the children were nothing to Scott except sexual objects for his own gratification.

The judge acknowledged that the first offender, who appeared in the dock with a walking stick and followed proceedings with a hearing aid, had a good work record earlier in his life and now suffered health problems.

He said: “In the circumstances I do not consider you would be a significant risk of re-offending.”

He told Scott that he would be placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely following his convictions for the crimes against the girls.

Scott began molesting his first victim at addresses and in a car in Glenrothes, in 1982, when she was aged 10. He carried out sex acts on the girl and later began to rape her until she was aged 14 in 1986.

He preyed on the second girl from when she was aged 14 at a house in the town and molested her on an occasion between July 1982 and July 1983 and went on to have sex with her when she was asleep and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

Scott, latterly of Pensbury Street, Darlington, in County Durham, had denied the offending during his earlier trial.

Defence counsel Ronnie Renucci QC told the court that Scott continued to deny his involvement in the offences.

He said: “He recognises and accepts a custodial sentence is inevitable having regard to the serious nature of the charges.”

Scott was earlier remanded in prison to await the preparation of a background report on him before being sentenced today.

Mr Renucci said: “This is his first time in custody. He is finding this difficult.”

The defence counsel said Scott’s offending had occurred a long time ago and there was no further re-offending in the intervening period.

