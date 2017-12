Two Kirkcaldy families were given a very special Christmas present this year.

For they welcomed little bundles of joy on Christmas Day.

Anna Czerobska with baby Ayla.

The mums were happy to show off the new additions to their families when photographer Walter Neilson visited the maternity ward at the Victoria Hospital.

Lorna Heggie gave birth to son Jamie at 5.15am on December 25, weighing 3.7kg.

Little Ayla made her appearance at the maternity unit with mum Anna Czerobska giving birth to her at 7am, weighing 2.18kg.