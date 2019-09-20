Fife’s grassroots project supports environment

It’s been billed as the greatest environmental youth movement you’ve never heard of.

While the headlines on environmental awareness are dominated by more protests under the banner #YouthStrike4Climate, and the high profiles of Greta Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion, the Our Bright Future organisation has been active at grassroots level – including in Fife.

Kyle Baker (Pic: Mark Alexander)

Our Bright Future is a once in a generation level of £33million investment) which aims to bring together the UK’s youth and environmental sectors to generate a movement to stand up for the environment.

Its Fife based project – one of 31 across the UK – is led by Falkland Stewardship Trust.

The programme offers local young people the opportunity to develop confidence, skills and experience learning about and caring for our local landscape.

In October, a new group of Modern Apprentices will join the programme to develop skills in horticulture, rural skills and forestry.

Kyle Baker, from Glenrothes, has just completed his training.

He said: “The programme has been great I’ve definitely grown as a person and am more confident in my abilities as well as gaining industry recognised certificates that have helped me secure my new job as a lead operative, special arborist.”

His hard work and determination have also been recognised through Lantra Scotland’s Land-based and Aquaculture Learner of the Year Awards.

Kyle won the trees and timber modern apprentice of the year category, and now joins a team of industry champions who have the opportunity to share their journeys and experiences to inspire the next generation of young people into the rural sector.

Cath Hare, Our Bright Future Programme manager says; ‘We’re giving young people a voice and the tools to make a difference in their local community, which is really inspiring for all ages.

“The £33 million investment, made possible thanks to National Lottery players, has been instrumental in supporting young people to connect, be empowered, develop new skills and improve their wellbeing.

“Enthusing young people about environmental issues now will lead to a lifelong passion for environmental improvements. I’m sure we will see many great things from Our Bright Future alumni’.

Peter Ainsworth, chairman of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: ‘It’s fantastic to see how young people across the UK have been motivated and encouraged by this project. Thanks to National Lottery players, nearly 100,000 young people have played an active role in shaping the future of their local environment. An investment like this is a great start to empowering and inspiring young people to help make their own futures brighter and their communities thrive.’

To get involved in an Our Bright Future project go HERE www.ourbrightfuture.co.uk