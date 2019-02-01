Fife’s Janey Kirk Show beamed into 20m UK livingrooms with TV deal

A Fife singer who has her own satellite TV show is being beamed into 20 million living rooms across the UK after a new deal to upgrade the channel coverage.

Music channel Keep It Country hosts the Janey Kirk Show – featuring the East Wemyss performer’s songs and sketches, along with guests – which can now be seen by all those with Sky or Freeview.

Previously the channel was only viewable in certain areas but is now being broadcast on Sky channel 376, Freesat 516, and Freeview 87.

Janey has been putting the show together herself for around five years, acting as producer and presenter – along with any other roles which are needed.

She said the expansion of the channel into more households was a huge boost.

”It’s fantastic,” she said. “It’s the best exposure we could ask for. You’re there in someone’s livingroom.

“It means that we can break away from doing general clubs, and concentrate on the future, which is theatres where everyone that’s coming is coming to see me because what they’ve seen on the show.

As well as the music, there are short sketches, like Doris and Daisy’s Crony Capers – a feature which has proved popular with fans.

“Some folk say they should get their own show,” Jayney said. “They tell me it’s like a female Still Game. It’s two older ladies always getting into trouble. Absolutely typical Scottish humour.

“I feature my daughter on the show too as she’s a fantastic singer.”

The Janey Kirk Show can be seen at 11pm on Wednesdays or 11am on Saturday mornings.