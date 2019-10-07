Fife’s leading public bodies cut out single use plastic

Three of Fife’s biggest public organisations are cutting down on single use plastic across their buildings.

Fife Council, ONFife Cultural Trust and Fife Sports and Leisure Trust are cutting out single use plastic cutlery and straws from all venues.

The local authority and sports body are putting a stop to using most cable ties, while the theatre and museums group is switching to recyclable cups later this year.

The moves form part of the council’s ‘Cut it Out’ campaign which started in February. It aims to minimise the use of plastics that are used once, even if the item is recycled afterwards.

Fife Council has successfully cut single use plastic cups, teaspoons and straws from its main buildings, and plastic teaspoons from schools.

Before the start of the campaign, 150,000 plastic cups and 18,000 plastic straws were used by every year.

The local authority is now cutting these further and removing the 1,460,000 items of plastic cutlery used each year, as well as a range of other single use plastics.

Cllr Ross Vettraino, environment convener, said: “We are now more aware than ever of the impact that plastics have on our environment, and we are committed to leading by example to reduce our own use of single use plastics.

“We are pleased that our partners, employees and customers are joining with us on the journey to eliminate them and are urging other organisations in Fife to look at their own use of plastics and identify what they, too, can cut out.”

Some single plastics will still be used where there is an exceptional need, such as a legal, medical or health and safety requirement.