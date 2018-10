Fife’s network of museums, libraries and theatres will all be closed on Tuesday.

Fife Cultural Trust is holding a staff training day, and it means all doors to around 60 buildings will remain shut.

This includes major facilities such as Kirkcaldy Galleries, and Dunfermline and Carnegie Library as well as the four theatres it runs across the Kingdom – Rothes Halls, Carnegie Hall, Adam Smith Theatre and Lochgelly Centre.

The Trust said all buildings will re-open on Wednesday morning as normal.