Fife’s new cycle track gets VIP launch

Fife Cycle Track officially opens today.

Legendary Scottish cyclist, Mark Beaumont, will peform the opening honours the Lochgelly circuit, accompanied by Promvost, Jim Leishman.

The track is the first of its kind in Scotland, and is very much aimed at the community.

It opens with a ‘come and try’ invite to locals.

A free drop-in event runs from 3.00pm until 7.00pm. and there’s no need to book – time slots will be allocated when you arrive.

All you need is a helmet – it’s a given before hitting the track – and, a bike.

The invite is for anyone regardless of age or ability, and there is a further drop-in session on Thursday May 24 between 4pm and 8pm.

Cllr Linda Erskine, convener of Cowdenbeath area committee, said: “This is a great opportunity for local people to try out this fantastic new facility.

‘’As well as putting Lochgelly at the forefront of Scottish cycling, Fife Cycle Park will be very much a community facility that is set to welcome people of all ages and abilities.

‘’I urge locals to take advantage of these free community drop-in sessions and help us to celebrate Scotland’s first cycle circuit being on our doorstep.”

The centre, based close to Lochore Meadows, aims to put central Fife at the forefront of Scottish cycling, further bolstering the Kingdom’s position as the number one destination in Scotland for outdoor activities.