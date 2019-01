Fife school term dates: the full 2019/2020 list for your calendar

It’s never too early to start thinking about your next holiday.

If you’re looking for all of Fife’s school term dates for 2019/2020 in one place, read on.

Need all upcoming school holiday dates at your fingertips? Here they are (Photo: Shutterstock)

SPRING

Term starts: Monday 7 January 2019

Pupils break for February holiday: Wednesday 13 February

Staff break for February holiday: Thursday 14 February 2019

All resume: Monday 18 February 2019

Term ends: Friday 5 April 2019

SUMMER

Term starts: Monday 22 April 2019

All break for May Day holiday: Friday 3 May 2019

All resume: Tuesday 7 May 2019

All break for June holiday: Friday 31 May 2019

Staff resume: Tuesday 4 June 2019

Pupils resume: Wednesday 5 June 2019

Term ends: Friday 28 June 2019

AUTUMN

Staff resume: Monday 19 August 2019

Pupils resume: Wednesday 21 August 2019

All break for October holiday: Friday 4 October 2019

All resume: Monday 21 October 2019

WINTER

In service day (pupils off): Friday 15 November 2019

Term ends: Friday 20 December 2019

Term starts: Monday 6 January 2020