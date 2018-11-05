Fife scraps fees for children’s funerals

Fife Council has scrapped cremation and burial fees for children’s funerals.

Councillors at the assets, property and fcilities committee agreed to remove all charges for children under 18.

The policy previously applied to funerals for youngsters under the age of16.

The move brought Fife into lijne with other local authorities.

Funding to support it will be provided by the Scottish Government, of around £22,000 per year.

Cllr John O’Brien, SNP for Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss villages called it “the most positive thing that Fife Council has ever done”.

He said: “Having lost a child myself, I know exactly what these parents are going through.

“No one ever expects to lose a child before them.

“This is the most positive thing Fife Council has taken on and I applaud them for this.”