Fife screening of Robert the Bruce film Outlaw King

A special screening of the new Robert the Bruce film Outlaw King is to be shown close to his Fife burial place.

Dunfermline appears as a location in the new Netflix movie and is also the final resting place of King Robert The Bruce.

Outlaw King, starring Chris Pine and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, features over 20 scenic locations and is taking the world by storm, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch this epic about the life of The Bruce - and be inspired by the stunning Scottish landscapes.

To celebrate Fife’s rich history and its appearance on screen, Filming Fife and VisitScotland, in association with Sigma Films and Fife Cultural Trust, will be screening Outlaw King for one day only in the heart of historic Dunfermline.

The event will include entry to Dunfermline Abbey, where filming took place, the Abbey Church, where Bruce is buried, and a Q&A session by the renowned Scottish director of Outlaw King, David Mackenzie.

The screening takes place on Wednesday, 5 December, with entry to Dunfermline Abbey, before a screening at Carnegie Library and Gallery.

There will be two screening times; an afternoon tour and screening at 3.00pm; or an evening tour and screening at 6.30pm

Afternoon tickets cost £10 per person; and £14 per person for the evening event, which includes a complimentary drink.

Tickets, for over18s only, are available from any Fife Cultural Trust venue,or online from www.onfife.com

