Fife serial domestic abuser attacked wife with iron

A violent Fife pensioner has been jailed for hitting his wife over the head with an iron in a brutal attack.

Serial domestic abuser John Canning (65) also kicked the victim in the face and knocked a tooth out.

Canning had a record for domestic abuse against a previous partner before attacking his new wife.

Canning appeared from custody for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He had been remanded after previously admitting that on December 6 at Wellesley Road, Methil, he assaulted Louise Canning, his then wife, by pushing her on the body, repeatedly kicking her on the head and striking her on the head with an iron, all to her injury.

Depute fiscal Sarah Lumsden said there had been an argument between the victim and Canning, who had been drinking.

“He told her she would have to choose either him or her son. She said she didn’t want to choose but she would choose her son if she had to,” she continued.

There was a struggle in the bedroom and she fell to the floor. Canning then repeatedly kicked her on the face, with one blow striking her in the mouth.

“He then hit her over the back of the head with an iron. She was begging him to stop,” added the depute.

Canning then phoned an acquaintance and told them: “I’ve beaten Louise up”.

The victim had a swollen face, blood on her face and was treated in hospital after being taken initially to her son’s home.

Canning later told police: “I’ve been an idiot. It’s her laddie’s fault. I’ve went ballistic.”

The court was told Canning had a serious drink problem and was seeking help for it.

Sheriff Charles MacNair told Canning: “You have a bad record including a bad record for domestic violence.

“Your last sentence was in relation to domestic violence against a different complainer.

“That only shows that you are a domestic abuser.”

He jailed Canning for 18 months and also imposed a supervised release order for nine months.