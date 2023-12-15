Fife serious road crash: five injured and car on fire on M90

It happened on the motorway near Blairadam, between Junction 4 and 5, around 6:40am. Emergency services arced to the scene, and the southbound carriageway was closed.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We sent three appliances. Two from Lochgelly remain at the scene. There are five casualties who are being attended to by Scottish Ambulance Service. All five got out of their vehicles before SFRS arrived.”