Fife serious road crash: police appeal after five injured in M90 crash

Police have made an appeal following a serious road crash in Fife which saw five people taken to hospital.

It happened on the M90 between junction four and five near Blairadam, Kelty around 6.35am on Friday, and involved a dark blue BMW. Two men, aged31 and 33, were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Three men, aged 19, 20 and 37, were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Constable Sarah Rowe said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who can assist to get in touch. If you have dash-cam footage or anything else that could help with our investigation then please make contact with officers.”

Call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0570 of Friday, 15 December, 2023.