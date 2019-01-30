Fife sex attack: Police hunt knife man

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses following a serious sexual assault last night.

The incident happened around 8pm on Tuesday January 29 near Laird Avenue in Methil.

A 20-year-old woman has been walking in Herriot Crescent and onto Kirkland Road when a man approached and presented a knife at her before forcing her onto an area of wasteland where she was attacked.

The woman was eventually able to flee from the suspect and sought assistance from two members of the public within the nearby industrial estate.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify the male responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, around 20-years-old, 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build, light-brown wavy hair and wearing a dark waterproof jacket and dark tracksuit bottoms. In addition, he appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Cunningham from Fife’s Public Protection Unit said: “This has been a terrifying ordeal for the young woman that has left her deeply distressed.

“We are providing her with all the support and assistance she requires while we investigate this very serious incident.

“Our inquiry is being supported by uniformed officers, who are conducting high-visibility patrols within Methil to offer reassurance to the public, as well as colleagues from specialist national divisions.

“As part of this investigation, we are keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity within the areas around Herriot Crescent, Kirkland Walk, or the wasteland near Laird Crescent during Tuesday evening.

“We also have a very good description of the suspect and anyone who believes they can help us identify him should contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Fife’s Public Protection Unit via 101 and quote incident number 3508 of January 29. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

