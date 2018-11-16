Fife sex offender jailed for crimes with 14-year-old girl

A MAN who engaged in under-age sex with a teenage girl has been jailed for five years.

Arron Wright (27) committed a raft of crimes with the 14-year-old female – and made her promise that she wouldn’t tell anyone.

Wright’s offences, committed several years ago in Carlisle, Cumbria, were eventually reported in 2017, although when initially interviewed by police following his arrest he denied there had been any sexual contact.

But Wright, of Byron Court, Methil, later admitted four charges of sexual activity with the child, and three counts of causing or inciting her to engage in sexual activity.

“(The female) said in her interview that she hadn’t come to the authorities before because,” prosecutor Peter Killen told Carlisle Crown Court, “there had been times when the defendant asked her and made her promise not to tell.”

Wright’s victim had provided an impact statement.

“If I had been asked how this affected my life when the offence first occurred, I would say it never really did,” she stated.

“As I have grown and matured, I have realised how wrong it was. I was still growing up and learning the way of the world. I was used and taken advantage of.”

She also spoke of having suffered “horrifying nightmares”, and being diagnosed afterwards with depression and anxiety. “It has knocked my confidence, and reduced me to little self-esteem,” she added.

Mr Justice William Davis handed down a five-year prison sentence.

Wright must sign the sex offenders’ register – and abide by the strict terms of a sexual harm prevention order - both indefinitely. He will also be barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.

After the case had concluded, Detective Constable James Aiston, of Cumbria police, said: “I would like to commend the bravery of the victim in this case for coming forward and reporting these crimes committed by Wright. His actions were abhorrent. His sentence today highlights the serious nature of the offences committed.

“I would like to encourage anyone that believes they have been the victim of a sexual offence to report it to the police, no matter when it happened. All reports are taken seriously and appropriately investigated by specialist officers.”

