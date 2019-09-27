Fife shares in V&A’s £23m economy boost

The opening of the V&A museum in Dundee has given the Scottish economy a £23m boost – and Fife has shared in that dividend.

The first design museum in Scotland – and the first Victoria and Albert museum outside London – launched a year ago on the city’s waterfront .

It has been shown to have made a positive impact on both the local and national economy.

At a full Fife Council meeting on Thursday, Councillor Bill Porteous said it had been a great asset for Fife, as well as Scotland, adding: “The more people who visit the museum, hopefully the more will will see people having overnight stays in our beautiful Fife.”

You may also be interested in:

Renowned chef to open new restaurant in Fife

Cyclist in hospital after van collision

Boss of collapsed care firm blames ‘biggest joke’ Fife Council

Cllr John Beare, vice-convener of the economy and tourism committee, told colleagues: “The economic impact to the rest of Scotland is valued at around £23m, which will of course include Fife’s economy.

“Some 40% of visitors to the museum have come from the Tay cities region, 36% from the rest of Scotland, 17% from the UK and 9% from overseas.

“In line with the tourism strategy approved earlier this year, we are working in partnership across Fife to convert these visits into overnight stays.”

Emma O'Neill , Local Democracy Reporting Service