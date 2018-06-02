Fife shopping centre seeking charity partner nominations

People across Fife are being urged to nominate local charities as the Kingdom Centre looks to select its charity partner for the next 12 months.

From nominations received, a shortlist will be announced via the Kingdom Shopping Centre Facebook page, inviting shoppers to place their vote.

The charity receiving the highest level of votes from shoppers will be awarded charity partner status for the next 12-months.

“Our charity partner will benefit from monthly opportunities to engage with shoppers on the mall, raised profile and branding throughout the shopping centre and monies raised from in-centre activities, including donations made at our programme of family events,” said David Carson, Kingdom Shopping Centre manager.

“We really believe in being able to support charities and the community. This year we want to be able to focus on an organisation that the people of Fife had a part in choosing, so that they can take pride in knowing where the money they raise is going.”

Shoppers have until 5.30pm on Friday to nominate their charity.

Once all the submissions have been reviewed, the centre will put together a shortlist, and the public will then be able to vote for the winner.

Nominations can be made by emailing Danielle.Stabler@bewonder.co.uk or messaging the centre’s Facebook page, detailing the charity name, why you think they should be nominated and your relationship to the charity nominated.