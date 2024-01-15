Fife Slimming World Consultant Colin now helping others achieve their goals

Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s leading weight loss organisation, is looking for successful members with a passion for helping others to run groups within the heart of their community

Colin Murphy-Dodkins joined his local Slimming World group in Kirkcaldy in 2017 and has recently had a promotion to become a Team Developer in North Fife.

In 2018, 67 per cent of adults in Fife lived with overweight or obesity and that figure is estimated to rise in the coming years unless something is done to support people.

Colin said: “Overweight and obesity is such a huge issue across Fife. I’m so passionate about helping even more people lose weight and I’m excited to build our team of expert Consultants across Fife. It all starts with the feeling that you’re not alone. I know I wouldn’t have succeeded with my weight loss without the weekly help, encouragement, and understanding of my own Consultant and the members in the group. I want people in Fife to know that if they’re struggling alone with their weight, we’re here for them, we understand and we can help.”

Colin Murphy-Dodkins at the Slimming World Academy

Consultants who run Slimming World groups have all successfully lost weight as members themselves and this is the only special qualification they’ll need – except an abundance of personal qualities, including warmth and passion.

Colin said: “I worked full time as retail manager when I first became a Consultant and it was a great way to earn an extra £100-£400 per week that was flexible around my work. We have a wide variety of people in the Consultant role who fit it into 10-20 hours per week. Helping people to achieve their weight-loss dreams and the mind-and-body benefits that brings is an incredibly rewarding role.”

Consultants receive in-depth training from the Slimming World Academy to ensure they provide their members with the practical and psychological support they need to make long-term changes to their eating and activity habits. All Consultants are self-employed franchisees with the support of a brand with over 50 years of experience.

Colin is inviting people who’ve successfully lost weight at a local Slimming World group – either former or current members – to run their own weight loss group in their local area. He is keen to open groups in St. Andrews and the East Neuk.