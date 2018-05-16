Fife stolen car linked to supermarket raid across Forth

A car stolen in Kirkcaldy may have been used in a supermarket raid in Midlothian.

Police are currently investigating a number of crimes in the two areas which they believe could be linked.

It started with a break-in to a property in Inchkeith Crescent, Kirkcaldy when a blue Audi Q5 car, with registration number J9JDF, was stolen.

Officers believe this break-in is linked to a similar offence which took place in the Seafield area of Kirkcaldy on Friday, April 27.

A dark-coloured Audi was then seen in Midlothian following a raid on a supermarket.

It happened in Roslin around 2.50am on Wednesday a local supermarket on Main Street was raided and a three-figure sum of cash stolen from the shop’s till.

The suspects were seen to enter a dark-coloured Audi SQ5, which then made off towards Bilston.

The vehicle has yet to be traced.

Detective Sergeant Craig Fraser from Kirkcaldy CID said: “It is always distressing when peoples homes are broken into and their property is stolen.

“We are appealing for anyone who can assist with our inquiries to contact police immediately.

“If you have seen any suspicious activity in the Inchkeith Crescent/Seafield area of Kirkcaldy please get in touch.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who has seen the stolen Audi Q5, which has yet to be traced.”

DS Fraser said thieves were targeting cars during house raids – and urged householders not to leave keys lying around.

He said: “Increasingly we are seeing houses being broken into and in addition to valuable household items being stolen, the owner’s car keys are being located and the car then stolen from the street or driveway. I would again urge people to be vigilant, consider their home and vehicle security and ensure that all car keys including spares, are kept out of sight and cannot be easily located.

“This is particularly important as we approach Summer and people are on holiday.

“We will be carrying out extra patrols in the areas being targeted.”

Detective Constable Andy Palin from Dalkeith CID said: “We are currently liaising with our colleagues in Fife to establish where these travelling criminals originate from and are following a number of lines of enquiry.”

“Anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the Roslin Supermarket during the early hours of Thursday, or who can help us identify the suspects should contact us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Kirkcaldy CID via 101 and quote incident numbers 259 of May 16 (Inchkeith Crescent); 400 of April 27; or 248 of April 16 (Roslin).

Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

