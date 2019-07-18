Fife street closed after road traffic accident

A Fife street has been closed off following a road traffic accident this lunchtime.

Leslie High Street is currently shut after a collision involving two vehicles.

A spokesman for Fife Police said they received a call about the incident at around 12.20pm and emergency services were sent out to the scene.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured in the accident.

More updates to follow.