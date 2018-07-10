Fife student fell asleep at wheel on A1 and caused crash

A student has been banned from the road for six months for falling asleep while driving on the A1 and causing a crash resulting in injuries to a passenger and herself.

Yasmin Gordon, 19, of St Andrews in Fife, pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving on the stretch of the Edinburgh-London road between Penmanshiel and Cockburnspath on February 11

She admitted falling asleep while driving, leading to her car leaving the carriageway and colliding with a roadside barrier, causing injury to passenger Jasmine Kirkcaldy and herself as well as damage to the vehicle and the barrier.

Gordon had eight penalty points put on her licence at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, and as it hasn’t been two years since she passed her test, that meant an automatic ban of six months and she will have to sit a driving test again before getting her licence back.

Sheriff Peter Paterson noted with concern that Gordon had been given another three penalty points for speeding after the accident in February.