Fife teacher let pupils watch Shrek porn video

A Fife teacher has been removed from the register after letting pupils watch pornographic videos in class featuring the cartoon character Shrek.

Claire Thompson also allowed the pupils to watch videos about Russian and German torture techniques,

Thompson taught Chemistry at a Fife secondary, which can not be named, and was suspended after allowing pupils to watch videos online which featured the cartoon ogre having sex with children.

The General Teaching Council For Scotland (GTCS) held a hearing into the matter after Thompson was suspended.

She was also found to have regularly left pupils for as long as 30 minutes during classes which lasted around 50 minutes.

According to witness statements given by pupils to the GTCS, some pupils encouraged the teacher to search for the video and put it on the smart board for class, but they did not expect her to do it. The witness statements said Thompson found the video funny, despite the fact it showed Shrek having sex with a child, and she did not turn it off. The video, along with several others of a similar nature, were shown around once a week.

The GTCS, investigating the claims that whilst employed by Fife Council as a chemistry teacher between October and December 2016, Thompson “did repeatedly allow pupils to watch material of an inappropriate and sexual nature during classes and in your presence; and in so doing you did misuse council equipment”.

It also found that she did “repeatedly leave pupils unsupervised within the classroom”.

Thompson was found by the GTCS to be unfit to teach, and is banned from registering as a teacher for two years.

Shelagh McLean, Fife Council’s head of education and children services said: “As a responsible employer, we don’t discuss the individual circumstances of any current or former employees.”

