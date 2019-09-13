Fife teen launches own animal protection organisation

A teenage conservationist from north east Fife has set up his own organisation aimed at protecting animals.

Callum Alexander set up the Protection for Animals group earlier this year and is in the process of writing a book about animals that have been affected by humans.

The Newton of Falkland teen has launched a website and Facebook page, and has even started raising funds, selling cards and food at the Falkland food market. So far he has raised £250, with £100 being donated to Fife Zoo.

Half of the money will go to the zoo, with the other 50 per cent going to the World Land Trust to support its efforts fighting the flames in the Amazon rainforest.

“I remembered watching Dynasties and it taught me about animals affected by human conflict,” explained 13-year-old Callum.

“It made me feel awful. I didn’t want to be one of those people who say they want to help, but don’t.

“We are all going to have to make a sacrifice to save the planet, whether that is turning the lights out or doing litter picks. If we work together we can tackle the greatest challenge yet.”

Callum said the aim of the project is to help in “any way shape or form”, helping tackle issues such as deforestation, whaling and plastic pollution.

As well as donating the sum to Fife Zoo, he has also taken part in a plastic pick up in Edinburgh, and hopes to organise his own plastic pick up.

Kinross High School pupil Callum has even had the support of his idol, Sir David Attenborough.

“I wrote a letter to him about how he had inspired me and he wrote back,” said Callum. “It was amazing. I didn’t expect a response.”

Callum has also had the support of his parents, with mum Yvonne saying they are “incredibly proud of him”.

“He’s very passionate about this cause,” she explained. “This has all come from him. His big focus is finishing his book – he’s on his third chapter already.

“David Attenborough has been such a huge inspiration for him. He’s really dedicated.”

For more information about Protection for Animals and to keep up-to-date with Callum’s efforts, visit www.facebook.com/Protection4animals.