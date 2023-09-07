Watch more videos on Shots!

The 18-year old from Thornton rallied with the support of family and friends in the sport to secure third place in the competition.

Jamie and his brother had their bikes stolen last year, putting into doubt competing at the highest level this year. Jamie running coaching days over the winter and, through his sheer determination, chieved his goal of getting to the World Championships. The season was decided over 12 competition days in Spain, Portugal, San Marino, Andorra, Italy and the final round in France.

Out of the 12 events, Jamie won in Andorra, Italy and France with second places in both Portugal and France and a third in San Marino which gave him enough points to secure third place in the world.

Jamie winning in Italy (Pic: Ian Abbot)

Jamie was supported by his family while Ross is his minder who rides with him and is on hand to catch him if needed on the large obstacles. Parents, Martin and Kirstin do all the driving, bike maintenance and cooking The family travel and stay in a converted Citroen van, which allows them to transport their off-road motorbikes to events and sleep everyone to help to keep costs down.

Jamie got his first motorbike at the age of four, and started competing from the age of six.. His current motorbike is a 125cc made by Spanish Trials bike manufacturer TRRS ,and it has proven to be a fantastic machine, provided by Steve Saunders at TRRS UK.

Jamie has the difficult task of balancing on bike training ands fitness, bike maintenance, competing and full-time employment. Last year, he took up an engineering apprenticeship with Swan Engineering in Auchtermuchty and has now completed his first year. His employer, Dale Swan, has been amazing allowing him to take time off for events and also provided sponsorship.

