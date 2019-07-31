Fife town hall set to undergo major refurbishment

An East Neuk town hall is set to undergo a major refurbishment as work continues to modernise the building.

The committee at Pittenweem New Town Hall were awarded a £90,000 grant earlier this year to lower the water tower and to render the outside walls.

Planning permission was granted earlier this year, and it is hoped that work could start on August 12, finishing in late September.

The building has undergone a lot of work in recent years, including the installation of new central heating.

The committee has raised a lot of the funds needed, organising car boot sales, craft fairs and more. The building is now also used to host wedding receptions.

“It’s a nice hall,” said Margaret Wardlaw, chair of the committee. “Everyone says it has a nice feel when there’s an event on.”

Fife Council had wanted to close the building around five years ago, but the committee “fought hard” to keep it open for the local community. The building hosts several groups and activities.

Now the committee are looking forward to finishing the latest work. Ms Wardlaw said: “The roof and the cladding are the two main things. And then we’ll see what we’ve got left to resurface the front car park. We have to keep a certain part of the tower and the pitched roof because of the central heating.

“The cladding is an age thing. It’s beginning to come away of dampness. Once the new cladding goes on, that should make a difference to the hall.”