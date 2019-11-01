Fife town named the best coastal town at Britain in Bloom Awards

St Andrews has been named the best coastal town in Britain at the RHS Britain in Bloom Awards.

St Andrews in Bloom scooped the UK Coastal Town 2019 award, as well as receiving gold.

The group won the Rosebowl, Scotland’s premier award for the most points gained, last year, and, as a result, the townrepresented Keep Scotland Beautiful at the RHS Britain In Bloom Awards 2019.

Judges visited the town earlier this year. As well as viewing the group’s hanging baskets, barrels and bespoke galvanised planters, the judges viewed the work of the many organisations who help to enhance the town’s streetscape and local environment.

The group were represented at the awards in London by chair Barbara Boyd and vice-chair Jenny Sibbald.

They were “delighted” with the awards and congratulated their team of volunteers “whose commitment and enthusiasm helped to make these wonderful results possible”.

A spokesperson said: “St Andrews In Bloom wishes to thank all these local organisations and groups for their dedication and support on the day. Their personal input helped to make judges Kate Dagnall and Ann Holland tour of the town in August so successful.

“This year through a fundraisng appeal, the group received sponsorship from many local businesses and individuals, along with several generous donations. Many thanks to each and everyone for your financial support and encouragement.”