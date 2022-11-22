Alex MacDonald, chairman of Burntisland Community Council

The organisation is keen to recognise the individuals or groups who have contributed most to the success of the town as a vibrant, happier and safer place for all.

Nominations can be for any individual or group, with the possibility of a separate category for people aged under 25.

The community council has made the nomination process straightforward. There are nomination forms on its website www.burntislandcc.org.uk and they will also be available at the Toll Community Centre Hub on the High Street.

The council is particularly keen to hear examples of the impact that the nominated person or group has had.

Nominations need to be with the organisers no later than Friday, December 9. The winners will be announced on Hogmanay.