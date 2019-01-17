Fife town’s taxis get 100 per cent pass rate

Taxis in Glenrothes had a 100 per cent pass rate during recent random inspections.

More than 80 checks were carried out in October and November – and every vehicle passed first time.

This is just the second time this rate has been achieved in recent years.

Taxis in Glenrothes achieved a pass rate of 99% in 2017.

Tom Henderson, Service Manager for Fleet Operations, said that he was very proud of the drivers in the area.

Mr Henderson said: “I am absolutely delighted to announce that all vehicles have passed the annual test in the Glenrothes Zone.

“The operators should be congratulated for their first class efforts in continuing to maintain their cars to an exceptionally high standard.”

Convener of the Regulation and Licensing Committee Carol Lindsay said: “We should be congratulating everyone – this is all down to the hard work of the taxi services. It is just the second time it’s happened in a number of years, since I have been convener, so I am very proud of this.”

Emma O'Neill , Local Democracy Reporting Service