Fife towns honoured in Britain in Bloom competition

Three Fife towns have been honoured in the Britain In Bloom competition.

Kirkcaldy, St Andrews and Dunfermline received medals in the annual community gardeners event run by the Royal Horticultural Society.

St Andrews took gold in the coastal category, while there were silver gilts for Kirkcaldy for ’small city’ and Dunfermline fore BID town centre and city centres.

Perth was crowned champion of champions.

You may also be interested in:

Coldplay reveal album tracks in advert in Fife local newspaper

How you can help our Christmas appeal

Column: Edinburgh’s Prince St Christmas market is stale and over-priced

Finalists were judged not only on their floral displays but environmental and community efforts. Each was visited by a pair of RHS judges over a fortnight from the end of July.

Darren Share, chairman of the judging panel, said: “It’s incredibly humbling to hear about the huge efforts they’ve invested in making our villages, towns and cities greener places to live, work and visit.

“This makes a tremendous difference locally but has a wider impact too. Gardeners are increasingly having to respond to the changing climate, declining pollinator numbers and plastic waste and more communities are galvanizing people around these issues to bring about positive change.”

The Scottish finalists collected their awards from Baroness Floella Benjamin, RHS Vice President, at the ceremony held in the RHS Lindley Hall, London.