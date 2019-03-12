Fife trains disrupted after vehicle hits bridge

Fife rail users are facing disruption today after a vehicle hit a bridge in North Queensferry.

The incident happened at around 10.30am, and services through the station have been subject to delay and alteration while a safety inspection was carried out.

Trains through Fife have been affected.

The bridge has since been inspected by engineers and declared safe for trains to run, however, ScotRail expect some knock on delays and alterations until around 1pm, due to trains and crew being out of position.

The firm has arranged for valid train tickets to be accepted on selected Stagecoach East buses.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to customers who’ve been disrupted as a result of a this incident, and share their frustrations when these things happen.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim money back through our Delay Repay Guarantee on our website or mobile app.”

