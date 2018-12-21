Fife transport: When you can get a bus or a train over Christmas

The 2018/19 festive period will see a number of changes to bus and train schedules.

Trains

ScotRail says some services may be different from normal schedules so check well in advance before setting off.

There will be no trains on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

The last trains on Christmas Eve will be slightly earlier than usual. The last train from Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy leaves Waverley at 9:08pm. The final train from Kirkcaldy to Edinburgh leaves the station at 9.26pm on Christmas Eve.

The last train on Christmas Eve going from Dundee to Kirkcaldy leaves at 8.42pm, and the final Kirkcaldy to Dundee train leaves at 9.54pm.

For more information on rail services click here

Buses

The normal timetables will run on all services until the evening on Christmas Eve, with many later journeys ending early or withdrawn.

There will be no services on Christmas Day.

On December 26, a special timetable will ber in operation. Click here for more info.

On Thursday 27 and Friday 28 December Fife will see a Saturday service on offer.

On Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 December services will be normal.

On Monday, December 31, in Fife, a Saturday timetable will run on all services, except services N55 and N99 which will not run. Many later journeys will end early or be withdrawn.

There will be no services on New Year’s Day, and on January 2 special timetables will run on certain services only. Thursday January 3 will see services return to normal

For more information on bus services click here.

