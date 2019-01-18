Fife travel firms hosts river cruise special in St Andrews on Wednesday

River cruise holidays that take travellers through delightful countryside scenery to vibrant cities are soaring in popularity.

An increasing number of holidaymakers are seizing on the benefits of a river cruise, and enjoying the chance to experience exciting destinations from a new perspective.

River cruising could be the next big holiday trend in 2019

But what is it about river cruises that have captured the imagination of so many?

Here, with their help, we look at just what makes a river cruise an attractive option for your next holiday.

See Europe at its beautiful best

Many great European cities have grown up alongside meandering rivers. Travel along the Danube and you’ll be in the heart of Europe, stopping off at vibrant destinations including Budapest, Vienna, Belgrade and Bratislava.

Take a river cruise that follows the course of the Douro, and you’ll sail by delightful stretches of Portuguese countryside interspersed with pretty villages, soaring hillsides and thriving vineyards under the warmth of the Iberian sun.

Cruise the Rhine through Germany for dramatic fairy-tale castles and medieval towns, while the Rhone drifts through the gastronomic heart of France past quaint villages and stunning French scenery.

Or you could take a boat along the Seine in France and you’ll take in the wine region of Burgundy, the city of light itself – Paris – and rural Normandy.

Sail into new experiences

Head further afield and you could be drifting along the mighty Mekong through Vietnam and Cambodia, where floating markets rise from the river banks and children play on the backs of water buffalo.

Or enjoy a unique view of Myanmar’s exquisite pagodas, floating villages and British colonial architecture from the Irrawaddy.

There are even river cruises that could take you sailing along the Mississippi or from historic Moscow to St Petersburg in Russia.

A fresh perspective

Picture the scene: you’re rolling down the river past stunning countryside scenery, retreating to your cabin to relax and then stepping out to take in some of the world’s most exciting cities and cultures.

View beautiful cityscapes from a new vantage point on the water, with fresh scenery as each day passes – and all without the stresses and strains of battling by other tourists, sitting in traffic jams or lugging suitcases from place to place.

It’s good value – and fuss-free

A river cruise holiday often comes with the flights to your destination, meals on board and day excursions included. So there’s no need to stress over hiring a car, navigating foreign roads, booking tours or grappling with a foreign language when you arrive.

Normally taking in several destinations during one break means travelling by car, bus or train and unpacking as you go. But a river cruise is like taking your room with you – just unpack and enjoy the journey to multiple delightful destinations in a single journey.

Explore your interests

Love architecture and you’ll adore travelling along the Danube and the Rhine. If food and wine get the juices flowing, then take a gastronomic adventure on the Rhône and Saône. If you just love great scenery away from the tourist trail, you’ll find it by the banks of the Douro.

