Fife trust offers tool kits to clean up our towns

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust is supplying community litter pick tool kits as part of Tesco’s ‘Bags of Help’ scheme.’

It recently purchased a number of kits, which will be used to support and encourage groups to get involved in environmental clean-up activities.

They include litter picks, including protective equipment, and healthy and safety equipment.

One went to Burntisland Community Council.

John Bruce, who accepted the kit on behalf the council,said: ‘We are passionate about keeping our town as clean as possible and in particular the beach, where a monthly beach clean now takes place. This support is much appreciated.”

A number of community environmental initiatives are being delivered in the Burntisland area including the ‘Pick and Fix’ initiative, which installed stations where dog poo bags are supplied. Starley Hall School has made an additional 20 boxes to hold dog poo bags, and these will be sited at locations across the town.

Floral Action Burntisland has worked hard to ensure the town is as clean as possible, culminating in a gold certificate in the Beautiful Fife Competition 2019.

Meg Moore, FCCT Volunteer Co-ordinator commented, ‘We are delighted to support the community of Burntisland in its bid to improve quality of the beach and open spaces.

“We have a number of kits which groups can borrow for a litter pick, and can also provide some assistance with collecting rubbish.’

To get one, send an email to ask.us@fifecountryside.co.uk explaining in no more than 150 words why your community deserves a tool kit