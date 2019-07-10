Fife village unveils action plan for its future

An East Neuk community has unveiled a new local action plan following consultations involving hundreds of people in the village.

The consultations highlighted a number of issues in the village, such as a shortage of affordable houses, limited employment opportunities and services dwindling.

The community identified priorities in three public consultation periods involving over 1200 separate contributions from at least 550 stakeholders and culminating in three public workshops where over 100 people were present at each.

The priorities include building new houses that are part of the community and suitable for local families, rather than more holiday lets. Another priority is the expansion of the green and natural spaces in the town, particularly through and around the new developments, to maintain the non-urban environment that makes Crail such a special place to live in.

The environment and maintaining green footpaths and expanding public wild spaces in Crail came top of a survey completed by nearly 200 locals.

Other priorities include developing community facilities and improving the harbour and town centre facilities for local businesses and residents.

The Crail Community Partnership has been formed to take the local action plan forward.

David Jerdan, chair of the new group, said: “The Charrette has been a wonderful process whereby we have been able to get the views and aspirations of a large cross section of the people of Crail.”

He added: “Crail Community Partnership now has the big job of implementing and delivering.”

Professor Max Taylor, chair of the community council, added: “It is ambitious but realistic, and will guide Crail, as it faces the future, with optimism and confidence.”