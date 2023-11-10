Fife vintage business which supplies props to The Marvels, Indiana Jones and The Little Mermaid marks 25th film with special event
Families and groups going in-store at the Prestonhall Industrial Estate next to Cupar until November 24 have to find items specially placed on its shelves related to the 25 films which its supplied its products to for use as props in order to enter a draw to win a ticket to The Marvels plus a £25 voucher. No-one will go home empty-handed as every group taking part will receive a small Scaramanga gift.
The Marvels is Scaramanga’s milestone 25th movie and is released today (November 10). It stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel - a Marvel Comics Universe Avenger and ex-U.S. Air Force fighter pilot whose DNA was altered during an accident, imbuing her with superhuman strength, energy projection and flight. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a revolutionary, her powers become entangled with those of super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together they must learn to work together to save the universe as The Marvels.
Scaramanga supplied ten vintage rolling pins and ten old iron bowls in September 2021, which appear on-screen in two scenes – the bowls in a space station and a rolling pin in the home of Kamala Khan.
The latest film role follows a record Spring and summer of movie appearances for the North-East Fife firm’s vintage products which were in five Hollywood films released over nine weeks including Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which used a satchel, wooden pulleys and three large old iron padlocks, Disney+ live action remake Peter Pan & Wendy (two vintage suitcases and a trunk), Fast X (two tins, one shaped like a car), the Disney live action remake of The Little Mermaid (an old wooden pulley) and The Flash (a satchel, wooden pulleys and a vintage padlock).
One more movie is due to be released before the end of the year making 2023 a record seven-movie release year for the company which sells its interiors, homewares, vintage furniture and bags online.
Scaramanga products have now appeared in five of the top 10 biggest-grossing movie series, confirming its place as a go-to supplier of vintage items to the Hollywood film industry. Previous films include The Hobbit, Paddington 2, Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, both Maleficent movies, The Batman, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Dark Shadows.
Scaramanga has also supplied vintage and antique items to 26 TV shows across 10 major channels - from BBC and Netflix to HBO, Disney+ and AppleTV+ - including Strictly Come Dancing, Peaky Blinders, His Dark Materials, The Crystal Maze, Celebrity Big Brother, TOWIE, Hollyoaks and The Great.
Carl Morenikeji, Scaramanga founder and managing director, said: “To reach 25 movies supplied with our products in just 11 years is an amazing achievement we couldn’t have imagined when we got our first film order – for Tim Burton’s movie Dark Shadows.
“I’m very grateful to our wonderful props buyers who come back to us again and again as well as our staff for continuing to do whatever is required to meet their needs quickly, which is often a crucial factor - as props can be needed for a scene being shot the next day. As a small local business employing local people, we’re also aware of the people in our community and their challenges as we head towards Christmas, so we want to invite them to celebrate this achievement with us in a fun way for all the family.”