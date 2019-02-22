Fife volunteers wanted to support local veterans

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, is urgently appealing to Fifers to join its network of volunteers that provide support for the Armed Forces community.

The SSAFA Fife branch is looking to recruit new case workers to help continue its vital work supporting veterans and their families in the area.

The journey to ‘Civvy Street’ can be a difficult time for some veterans. Their employment, living arrangements, financial stability and personal lifestyles all alter at the same time whilst they and their families are moving away from their support networks and trying to acclimatise to their new life.

Volunteering for SSAFA is a great way to give something back to their local Armed Forces community and meet new people.

You may also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy murder: Man arrested over Kevin Byrne Killing

Post office closures: Now five branches closed in Fife

Anger as cuts to emergency GP service extended

A background in the Forces is not necessary, but empathy and enthusiasm is a must.

SSAFA volunteer caseworkers provide support to veterans and their families who are in need. This could include access to financial assistance, advice and support on personal affairs and access to special equipment for those with disabilities.

Tracey Berridge, deputy director of Volunteer Operations at SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, said: “After all that the Armed Forces and their families have sacrificed for us, we feel it is our duty to make sure they receive the support they need when they face difficulties on their return to civilian life.

“We are in urgent need of more dedicated volunteers in Fife, so SSAFA can continue to reach more veterans and families in need of help.”

She added: “They have sacrificed a great deal for us, and now it’s our turn to support them. Please get in touch with our team to find out more.”

To find out more about volunteering with SSAFA visit ssafa.org.uk/volunteer