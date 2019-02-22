Fife war hero’s violin to be played in public for the first time in 100 years

A musical instrument presented to a Fife war hero in 1915 is to be performed next month.

The violin, which belonged to Private Robert Dunsire VC of Buckhaven, has been on display at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

The Robert Dunsire violin on display at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

And, on Sunday, March 3, at 2pm, at the Galleries, it will be played for the first time in a century by Vince Gray, leader of Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society.

Mr Gray will play a set of songs from World War One along with some Scottish tunes.

The performance comes after the violin made a remarkable journey home after being passed on to the Lang Toun’s only professional violin-maker, David Rattray.

You may also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy murder:man arrested over Kevin Byrne Killing

Police identify man after Leven weapon alert

Five years for callous predatory Fife man convicted of domestic abuse

Mr Rattray had no idea how important the violin was when it was given to him. He only knew that the instrument had originally been made in Kirkcaldy. But Mr Rattray was amazed to discover that the violin actually belonged to Robert Dunsire.

After reading that Private Dunsire had lost his beloved violin in the trenches, local joiner and violin maker Peter Berry presented him with a newly-made violin in 1915.

Sadly Private Dunsire returned to the frontline afterwards and was killed in action in January 1916. He is commemorated on Kirkcaldy War Memorial.

At next month’s event, which is free to attend, Mr Rattray will discuss the violin’s discovery, his research into its origins and the restoration of the instrument.

Mr Rattray said: “I am delighted that the Dunsire violin has been fully restored and that it has a surprisingly fine warm tone.

“Having been displayed at Kirkcaldy Galleries until recently, the March performance will provide a unique opportunity for the instrument to be heard in public for over a century.

“I will discuss it’s history and the discovery of its provenance. In addition I’ll say something about the violin maker, Peter Berry, the construction of instrument and discuss recent restoration.

“I know Vince has carefully selected short programme featuring pieces that may well have been played in the trenches.

“I am sure the event will be memorable in many ways and I am very much looking forward to it.”

He added: “Through a series if coincidences the instrument has found its way home, it gives much pleasure to know that the people of Kirkcaldy can share in this local history.”