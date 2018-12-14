Fife weather: Amber warning as snow and ice alert upgraded

The warning for snow and ice in Fife this weekend has been upgraded to Amber with conditions being listed as “a danger to life”.

Met Office has now warned people that travel could well be disrupted as icy surfaces make conditions dangerous.

The Met Ofice said: “Freezing rain is expected to result in the rapid development of widespread ice, with very dangerous travelling conditions likely.

READ MORE: Man dies after ‘Christmas tree’ incident

READ MORE: Car overturns on major Fife road

READ MORE: Probe over sectarian singing on Fife train

• Injuries from slips and falls and danger to life on icy surfaces are likely

• Black ice may form quickly affecting bus, train and air travel

• Dangerous driving conditions are likely leading to road traffic collisions, road closures and longer journey times

• Pavements and cycle paths likely to become instantly impassable because of the sudden formation of black ice

• Power and other services, such as telephone and mobile phone coverage, likely to be interrupted or cut

Met Ofice forecasters added: “Heavy freezing rain is expected to develop during Saturday.

“This will result in the rapid formation of widespread ice on roads, pavements, trees and other structures.

“Freezing rain is rare in the United Kingdom but when it does occur the impacts can be very severe. This is due to the fact that it can form very quickly, it can be difficult to see and is incredibly slippery.

“Some sleet and snow is possible over the very highest ground and the freezing rain may also be followed by a spell of sleet and snow as the precipitation clears from the west.

“The freezing rain and sleet and snow will be accompanied by strong southeasterly winds which will pose an additional hazard to travel, in particular over high ground.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress