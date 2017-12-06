Fife weather: Could snow follow Storm Caroline?

Fife is set to be battered by gale force winds tomorrow as Storm Caroline lands in the area – and snow could be on the way by the end of the week.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for wind, with gusts of upto 80mph expected in some place - and forecasters say the warning could even be upgraded to amber, which has already happened in the Highlands.

A yellow weather warning has been issued.

Now it has been forecast that after the storm moves into the North Sea it could pull down cold air from the Arctic and bring snow.

A further yellow warning for the snow has been issued for much of Scotland and the UK, and while Fife sits just on the edge of the area worst-hit, it could still face snow showers on Friday and Saturday.

Road and rail services could be affected by the winds tomorrow, with coastal areas being hit by large waves.

Loss of power in some areas is also thought to be possible.

Winds are expected to grow throughout today, becoming worse early tomorrow morning as they peak between 6am and 6pm.

The snow showers are expected on Friday and Saturday, with the possibility of any snow freezing on Saturday night.