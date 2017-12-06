Fife weather: Gale force winds warning for Kingdom

Fife is set to be battered by gale force winds tomorrow, as Storm Caroline lands in the area.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for wind, with gusts of upto 80mph expected in some place - and forecasters say the warning could even be upgraded to amber.

Rroad and rail services could be affected by the winds, with coastal areas being hit by large waves.

Loss of power in some areas is also thought to be possible.

Winds are expected to grow throughout today, becoming worse early tomorrow morning as they peak between 6am and 6pm.

