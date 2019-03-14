Fife weather: Heavy snow set for this weekend

Fife could be set for snow this weekend after a yellow weather warning was issued.

The Met Office warning is for Saturday from 4 am to 9 pm and covers most of southern and central Scotland.

Pic: Met Office.

It claims up to 20cm of snow could fall in some areas and warns that there is a small chance of significant travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

You may also be interested in:

Fife child rapist jailed after decades of sex abuse

New autism-friendly cafe opens in Kirkcaldy

£35,000 win for bingo regulars in Kirkcaldy

The warning states: “A developing area of low pressure is expected to track across Northern Ireland, northern England and southern Scotland on Saturday.

“As this runs into colder air, snow is likely to develop, particularly in any heavier bursts of precipitation.

“The largest snowfall amounts will be confined to higher ground, with the potential for 10-20 cm (3.9in-8in) of snow above 350m (1,148ft).

“Between 100m (328ft) and 350m elevation, a mixture of rain, sleet and snow is more likely, but there is potential for accumulations of 2-5 cm (0.8in-2in), and a small chance of 10cm should the precipitation be heavy enough to maintain snow for a longer duration.”