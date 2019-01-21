Fife weather: Ice warning for Kingdom

Fife is set to be hit by an icy spell tonight, as the Met Office has issued a yellow warning.

The warning is in force from 9pm tonight until around 11am tomorrow morning, and covers a great deal of the UK.

The Met office warned of some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, with ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

It comres as some areas of Scotland look set to see snow even at lower levels.

The forecaster said: “A band of rain and hill snow will move southeastwards across the UK during Monday evening and overnight.

“A brief spell of wet snow is possible on high ground of southern Scotland, northern England and north Wales, with some small accumulations possible.

“Behind this surface temperatures will rapidly fall away with some ice forming on some surfaces.

“Once the rain has cleared, some hail, sleet and snow showers will follow from the northwest, with 1-3 cm above 200 metres and some small accumulations expected at lower levels.”

