Fife Weather: Is Fife set for bbq weather?

Fife could be set for another scorcher next week as the warmer weather looks set to return.

Met Office forecasts show the mercury rising into the 20s next week, coming hot on the heels of the recent downpours and windy weather.

The increase in temperature starts today, with forecasters predicting it will get steadily warmer over the weekend.

About next week, the Met Office says of Fife: “A dry settled spell with warmer temperatures and some very warm sunshine early next week. Winds become mostly light.”

Fingers crossed for BBQ weather, then!