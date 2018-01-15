Fife weather: Roads warning as snow could last four days

The yellow warning of snow and ice for Fife has now been extended to Thursday, with a seperate warning in place for strong winds, and motorists have been warned of poor driving conditions.

The area is already under a Met Office warning for ice and snow, with showers starting this evening continuing all through tomorrow and becoming heavy at times.

Take care on the roads. Picture: JP

Transport Scotland has warned drivers that road conditions are likely to become difficult, with the possibility of bridge restrictions.

The snow is now set to continue until Thursday even in coastal areas like Kirkcaldy which would normally escape the worst of the weather.

the snow showers could even stretch into Friday, and there is thought to be a chance that the yellow warning could yet be upgraded.

The Met Office said of the situation: “Heavy, squally showers will turn to sleet, hail and snow for many areas of Scotland later on Monday.

The warning covers most of Fife

“Snow showers will continue through Tuesday and Tuesday night, although perhaps more of sleet and hail near some coasts.

“Over the hills, snow will drift in the strong to gale force winds.

“The warning has been updated to increase the amounts of snow and impacts.

“Travel delays on roads are possible, as are public transport cancellations. There is a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected.”

The map shows an overlap of the snow and wind warnings.

Meanwhile, as the snow continues on Thursday, a warning has now been issued for strong winds.

The Met Office said pof Thursday: “Very strong winds will affect parts of the UK during Wednesday night and into Thursday.

“The strongest winds are expected to transfer eastwards across the warning area before clearing by early afternoon.

“Road, rail and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations.

“There is also a possibility that some bridges may close. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, along with some damage to buildings.

“In addition, large waves are expected to affect some western coasts with beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said: “The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for much of Scotland, lasting from Monday afternoon until Wednesday evening. A yellow warning for snow will remain in place until Thursday morning, whilst a yellow warning for high winds has also been issued for Wednesday night through to early afternoon on Thursday.

“Our gritting teams and patrols will be out across the trunk road network during this time. There is plenty of salt available for treating the roads and the winter control rooms are constantly monitoring conditions to make sure our public information is up to date. Ministers have also been briefed on the situation.

“The weather is likely to cause some difficult conditions on the roads, so we would ask motorists to plan their journeys in advance and drive to the conditions.

“The high winds may also lead to bridge restrictions, so drivers should check Traffic Scotland before they set off to make sure that their route is available, either through the new mobile website or the @trafficscotland twitter page.

“For people planning to travel by rail, ferry or plane, it’s a similar message – you should check with the operator ahead of time to find out if your service has been affected by the conditions.”

ScotRail plans to run a full service over the coming days.