Fife weather: School closures latest

Fife Council has come to a decision regarding whether or not the schools will be closed tomorrow.

Primary, secondary, and special schools in Fife are to remain closed on Monday, after days of heavy snow and high winds.

Schools were closed on Wednesday, due to the red warning for snow which was issued by the Met Office.

The news comes after an initial statement on primary schools.

Carrie Lindsay, Executive Director of Education and Children’s Services, said “This is not a decision which has been taken lightly and we have weighed up all possible scenarios before coming to this decision, pupil safety has to be our main priority.

“I am acutely aware of the need to get our children back in the classroom to continue their learning and to allow our parents back to work. The efforts made by some school communities yesterday and today have been amazing and hugely appreciated. These efforts will not go to waste because they will allow us to get our schools opened sooner.

“We have gone to great lengths today to try to at least open our secondary schools but the sheer size and diversity of Fife has made this impossible. Even within individual schools the travel arrangements for different sections of the community have been so varied it is unfair to expect children to attend.

“Road routes to our 18 high schools were treated regularly over the weekend and school carparks and access routes were cleared but in many areas the weather is still extreme and making travel conditions unsafe. Even where buses could be running the routes to the bus stops are not passable. The pavement condition of these walking routes varies greatly over Fife.”

So far communities across Fife have been rallying round to clear schools in their areas to help them open.

