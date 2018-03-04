Fife Weather: ScotRail says trains back on

After days of disruption to service due top the snow, ScotRail hass declared the railways open.

The news comes after many were left unable to get home after being stranded outside Fife.

Some reduced services had been running yesterday, but many smaller stations like Kinghorn and Burntisland were left without services.

Elsewhere the Kinghorn road to Kirkcaldy appears to be cleared after being almost impassable to most vehicles for days.

Stagecoach has been runing a reduced service as roads continue to be cleared.